Haseeb leads Wapda to National Glory Wapda clinch National Men’s Swimming trophy

LAHORE: A stupendous performance by Syed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq, as well as other Wapda swimmers, led the Wapda swimming team to lift the prestigious men’s trophy at the 55th National Men’s Open Swimming Championships which concluded here at the Nishtar Sports Complex Pool on Sunday.

Haseeb, who is currently based in Canada, spearheaded the Wapda effort, claiming three new national records and five gold medals in all five races that he swim. He broke the 50m backstroke record twice, setting a new time of 26.25 and also set new standards for the 100m freestyle with a time of 53.47 and 200m backstroke with a time of 2:14.09. An exceptional swimmer who excels in the backstroke, freestyle and butterfly strokes, Haseeb Tariq told The News “I am really very happy and satisfied with my performance. This is the first time WAPDA has won the national championship and I’m so glad I could contribute. Everyone did very well. My next target is a medal in the South Asian Games next year.”

Wapda won three out of the four relays, including the 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x100m medley relay and the 4x100m mixed medley relay. The members of the various relay teams included, along with Haseeb, Yahya Khan, Farrukh Shahzad, Hamza Anwer, Muhammad Danish and Hamza Malik. For the mixed relay, Jehanara Nabi and Mishael Ayub also took part.

Haseeb collected the Best Swimmer (men) at the event and is now a certainty for the upcoming South Asian Games.

Hamza Anwer, Yahya Khan, Farrukh Shahzad and Hamza Malik also picked gold medals and helped Wapda clinch. Wapda finished with 417 points, while Pakistan Army collected 344 points.