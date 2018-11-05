Unsettled England plot to ruin Herath farewell

COLOMBO: Many a visiting team have succumbed to the trial by spin in Sri Lanka and Joe Root’s England will have to step up their game against the turning ball to escape that fate in the Test series beginning at Galle on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka have never shied away from milking their home advantage and the team, who have lost only one of their past six test series at home, are unlikely to do anything different against an unsettled England.

The three-Test series promises a familiar sight, with Sri Lanka’s wily spinners to bowl tirelessly and often in tandem, preying on the technique and temperament of the touring batsmen on tracks where the fast bowlers will play cameos.

And leading Sri Lanka’s charge, for one last time, will be a bulky 40-year-old with a golden arm and creaky knees as Rangana Herath ends his illustrious career at the same Galle where he made his test debut 19 years ago. Herath has carried Sri Lanka’s spin burden on his shoulders since Muttiah Muralitharan’s exit but the left-arm spinner has decided he cannot carry on. He will retire after his 93rd test, having already established himself as the most successful left-arm spinner in test history with 430 scalps.

Sri Lankan cricket of late has been a microcosm of the politically riven country, and Dinesh Chandimal’s team will have to find ways to focus on the game amid turmoil

off-field.

Former captain Sanath Jayasuriya and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa are battling anti-corruption charges, while Sri Lanka Cricket chief financial officer Wimal Nandika Dissanayake has been remanded in custody by police for suspected financial misappropriation.

In comparison, England’s problem is to identify the best combination, especially the selections of their number three and wicketkeeper.With Keaton Jennings set to open with the uncapped Rory Burns, Joe Denly was primed for the number three slot, but the 32-year-old’s struggle in the warm-up matches has jeopardised his Test debut.

With wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow recovering from an ankle injury, Jos Buttler is set to play but it could be purely as a batsman, with Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes donning the keeper’s gloves.

Squads: Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Alika Dananjaya, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dilruvan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Kusan Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Roshen Silva, Kaushal Silva

England: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.