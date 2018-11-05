HBL bag Quaid-i-Azam One-day Cup

LAHORE: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) won the Quaid-i-Azam One-day Cup Cricket Tournament when they beat Wapda by 62 runs in final here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Banking on the brilliant performance of Zohaib Khan who remained unbeaten HBL posted 291 runs for seven in 50 overs. Rameez Aziz with 55,Umer Akmal 49 and Imran Farhat 40 were the main contributors. Arshad Iqbal chipped in with two wickets to be prominent. Zohaib for his part not only consolidated his team’s total but also fired the ball 10 times across the ropes that flied twice over it. Rameez, however, played patiently while Akmal and Farhat played nearly run a ball innings.

In their chase, Wapda was bundled out at 229 in 44.4 overs with thanks to Ammad Butt, Khurram Shehzad and salman Ali Agha who had three, two and two wickets respectively.

Out of favour former captain Salman But was the highest scorer from Wapda side which opted to field after winning the toss. Rafatullah Mohmand scored 51 runs and Mohammad Akhlaq 30. HBL bowlers contained the Butt’s experience and Mohmand’s quick-fire approach with to the line bowling. They throughout the innings kept Wapda batsmen in check.

HBL, no doubt, missed Test seamer Junaid Khan who had also skipped semi-final due to minor finger injury.PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani distributed the prizes after the final. The winners were handed over trophy and a purse of Rs 1 million. The runners-up went away with a trophy and a cheque of Rs 500,000. Salman Butt was declared the player of the tournament for scoring 599 runs.

Man of the Match award winner was Zohaib Khan of Habib Bank. Others prize winners of the tournament were: Best bowler: Mohammad Irfan Junior (PTV) who had 20 wickets. Best wicketkeeper: Waqar Hussain (Multan Region) 16 catches and 1 stumping.

Scores: HBL: 291-7 in 50 overs (Zohaib Khan 68*, Rameez Aziz 55, Umar Akmal 49, Imran Farhat 40, Arshad Iqbal 2-48)

Wapda: 229 all out 44.4 overs (Salman Butt 56, Rafatullah Mohmand 51, Muhammad Akhlaq 30, Ammad Butt 3-49, Khurram Shehzad 2-45, Salman Ali Agha 2-48).