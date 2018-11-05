IS attack kills 12 US-backed fighters in Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: The Islamic State group on Sunday killed at least 12 US-backed fighters as the jihadists launched an attack from their holdout in eastern Syria on the Iraqi border, a Britain-based monitor said. The Syrian Democratic Forces fighters where killed in a car bombing and subsequent clashes between Al-Bahra and Hajin in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
BEIRUT: The Islamic State group on Sunday killed at least 12 US-backed fighters as the jihadists launched an attack from their holdout in eastern Syria on the Iraqi border, a Britain-based monitor said. The Syrian Democratic Forces fighters where killed in a car bombing and subsequent clashes between Al-Bahra and Hajin in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Comments