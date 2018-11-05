Battles rock Yemen port city as UN warns of ‘living hell’

HODEIDA: Intensified fighting shook a key rebel-held port city on Yemen’s Red Sea coast on Sunday, leaving dozens dead as the United Nations warned that children in the war-torn country face “a living hell”.

The bloodshed comes despite growing international pressure to end a years-long conflict that has killed thousands and pushed the impoverished Arabian Peninsula nation to the brink of famine.

Fifty-three Huthi rebels have been killed and dozens wounded in battles and air strikes over the past 24 hours in Hodeida, according to medical sources in the port city, which is a key gateway for humanitarian aid.

Military officials said Middle East coalition warplanes carried out dozens of air strikes early Sunday to support pro-government forces in fighting that appear to be approaching the city’s main university.

Huthi media reported air strikes in Hodeida on Sunday but did not give a fighter casualty toll.Thirteen pro-government troops were killed, according to medical sources in Aden and Mokha, where their bodies were transported. Nearly three quarters of the country’s imports flow through Hodeida, from where they are transported by land to areas further north.

The UN children’s fund (UNICEF) warned an assault on Hodeida city would jeopardise the lives of Yemenis across the country who depend on its port for humanitarian aid. “Yemen is today a living hell — not for 50 to 60 percent of the children — it is a living hell for every boy and girl in Yemen,” he told a news conference in the Jordanian capital.

The UN has called Yemen, long the poorest country in the Arab world, the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, and warned that 14 million people across the country face imminent famine.