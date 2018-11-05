Iranian marchers chant ‘Death to America’ on eve of US sanctions

DUBAI: Iranians chanting “Death to America” rallied on Sunday to mark both the anniversary of the seizure of the US Embassy during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the imminent reimposition of US sanctions on Iran’s key oil sector.

Thousands of students in the government-organised rally in the capital Tehran, broadcast live by state television, burned the Stars and Stripes, an effigy of Uncle Sam and pictures of President Donald Trump outside the leafy downtown compound that once housed the US mission.

Hardline students stormed the embassy on Nov. 4, 1979 soon after the fall of the US -backed Shah, and 52 Americans were held hostage there for 444 days.The two countries have been enemies, on opposite sides of Middle East conflict, ever since.

Iranian state media said millions turned out for rallies in most cities and towns around the country, swearing allegiance to the clerical establishment and its top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The turnout figure could not be independently confirmed by Reuters. Rallies replete with “Death to America” chants are staged on the embassy takeover anniversary every year.

But US -Iranian rancour is especially strong this time round following Trump’s decision in May to withdraw the United States from world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

The deal brought about the lifting of most international financial and economic sanctions on Iran in return for Tehran curbing its disputed nuclear activity under UN surveillance. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed US leader Donald Trump for reimposing sanctions against mutual foe Iran, ahead of a fresh round of penalties set to kick in Monday.

“Thank you, President Trump, for this historic move. The sanctions are indeed coming,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office. “For years I´ve been calling for sanctions to be fully reimposed against Iran´s murderous terrorist regime, which threatens the entire world.”

Trump announced in May he was withdrawing the United States from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposing sanctions, sparking outrage among world powers who say Tehran has been complying with commitments to restrict its atomic programme.

With Washington poised to curtail Iran‘s oil exports, OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia and its partners stand ready to ramp up supplies even as market conditions remain uncertain, analysts say. The renewal of sanctions on the Islamic republic comes at a time of major supply disruptions in several producer nations and as US President Donald Trump aims to prevent an oil price hike.

Analysts expect that Iran‘s oil exports, which reach around 2.5 million barrels per day in normal times, to plunge by one million to two million bpd when sanctions take effect on November 5. That is expected to strain an already tight market.