Shahbaz becomes FIH Executive Board member

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmed got elected to the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Executive Board on Saturday.At the 46th FIH Congress in New Delhi, four ordinary members were elected by the 250 delegates for the Executive Board.Apart from Shahbaz, Germany’s Michael Green, Trinidad and Tobago’s Maureen Craig-Rousseau and Ghana’s Elizabeth Sofoa King were also