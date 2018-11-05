Marquez wins Malaysian MotoGP as Rossi crashes out of lead

SEPANG, Malaysia: World champion Marc Marquez fought his way from seventh place on the starting grid to win the Malaysian MotoGP Sunday, as Valentino Rossi crashed out while leading four laps from the end.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins came in second after overtaking Yamaha rider Johann Zarco, who finished third, in the final stage of a hard-fought race at Sepang in baking hot temperatures.

Italian star Rossi, a nine-time world champion who has struggled recently to find form against younger foes, appeared on course for his first win in Malaysia since 2010 after a strong start from second on the grid put him firmly in the lead.

But Honda’s Marquez, who won the world title last month for the fifth time in motorcycling’s premier class, methodically fought his way up through the pack after beginning near the back.The Spaniard, who qualified in pole position but was hit with a six-place grid penalty for impeding another rider, made it to second place and was starting to close the gap on Rossi, 39.

It looked like the final stage of the Malaysian Grand Prix would be a classic battle between two MotoGP titans known for their fierce rivalry.But as he rounded a sharp turn on the 16th lap, Yamaha rider Rossi leaned over too far and tumbled off his bike — effectively handing victory to his 25-year-old foe.