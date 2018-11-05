Spurs survive Wolves thriller to go fourth

WOLVERHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Tottenham withstood mounting injury problems and a spirited Wolves fightback to claim a tense 3-2 victory at Molineux on Saturday.

On an evening when the depth of his squad seemed at risk of being exposed with an injury to Mousa Dembele and a shaky Premier League debut by Juan Foyth, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino saw his side almost contrive to throw away a 3-0 lead.

Yet goals from Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane inside the first 61 minutes did prove enough for victory despite two late penalties from Wolves setting up a grandstand finale.For Pochettino, three points came against a backdrop of a thinning squad, with Davinson Sanchez rested on the bench and Dele Alli left at home as the manager tried to manage his stretched resources ahead of next week’s crucial Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven.

For a while, it threatened to be Tottenham’s undoing but they had just enough in the tank to climb above north London rivals Arsenal into fourth place in the Premier League. It took just six minutes for Pochettino’s injury worries to escalate when Belgian midfielder Dembele went down off the ball.

He was helped around the edge of the pitch before being lifted onto a stretcher and wheeled down the tunnel. He was replaced from the substitutes’ bench by Son Heung-Min in a change that forced a reshuffle, with Moussa Sissoko moving to his less favoured holding midfield role.

Dembele joined knee injury victim Victor Wanyama on the sidelines along with Eric Dier, who is nursing a thigh problem, to leave Harry Winks as the only specialist central midfielder at Pochettino’s disposal.