November 5, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 5, 2018

Chatara, Raza put Zimbabwe on top in first Test

SYLHET, Bangladesh: Pace bowler Tendai Chatara and spinner Sikandar Raza claimed three wickets each to put Zimbabwe on top in the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Sunday.

Chatara claimed 3-19 and Raza grabbed 3-35 as Zimbabwe bowled out the hosts for 143 runs after left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 6-108 to end the visitors’ first innings on 282 in the morning.

Zimbabwe, who pocketed a 139-run first innings lead, were 0-1 at stumps on the second day at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Debutant Ariful Haque was the only Bangladesh batsman to offer some resistance, scoring an unbeaten 41 runs while wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim made 31.

Mushfiqur helped Bangladesh recover briefly from 19-4 before he fell to Kyle Jarvis, who claimed 2-28 to play his part in the demolition act.Zimbabwe gained the upper hand early on when in-form opener Imrul Kayes dragged a Chatara delivery onto his stumps for five in the fourth over of the innings.

The hosts then lost three wickets in nine balls.Opener Liton Das followed Imrul on nine, giving a catch to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva before Zimbabwe successfully reviewed a caught behind appeal against Nazmul Hossain (5) off fast bowler Chatara.

After Chatara bowled stand-in skipper Mahmudullah for nought in the same over, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque shared 30 runs for the fifth wicket to momentarily halt the damage.Sikandar Raza removed Mominul for 11 before Mushfiqur’s dismissal in the first over of the final session exposed the Bangladesh tail.

Zimbabwe won toss

Zimbabwe 1st Innings

*H Masakadza lbw b Jayed 52

B Chari b Taijul 13

B Taylor c Nazamul b Taijul 6

S Williams c Mehidy b Mahmudullah 88

S Raza b Nazmul 19

P Moor not out 63

†R Chakabva c Nazmul b Taijul 28

W Masakadza c Mushfiqur b Taijul 4

B Mavuta lbw b Nazmul 3

K Jarvis c Mehidy b Taijul 4

T Chatara c Liton b Taijul 0

Extras (b1, lb1) 2

Total (all out; 117.3 overs) 282

Fall: 1-35, 2-47, 3-85, 4-129, 5-201, 6-261, 7-268, 8-273, 9-282, 10-282

Bowling: Jayed 21-3-68-1, Taijul 39.3-7-108-6, Ariful 4-1-7-0, Mehidy 27-8-45-0, Nazmul 23-6-49-2, Mahmudullah 3-0-3-1

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Liton Das c Chakabva b Jarvis 9

Imrul Kayes b Chatara 5

Mominul Haque c H Masakadza b Raza 11

Nazmul Hossain c Chakabva b Chatara 5

*Mahmudullah b Chatara 0

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Chakabva b Jarvis 31

Ariful Haque not out 41

Mehidy Hasan c & b Williams 21

Taijul Islam c Chakabva b Raza 8

Nazmul Islam c Chari b Raza 4

Abu Jayed run out 0

Extras (b7, lb1) 8

Total (all out; 52 overs) 143

Fall: 1-8, 2-14, 3-19, 4-19, 5-49, 6-78, 7-108, 8-131, 9-143, 10-143

Bowling: Jarvis 11-2-28-2, Chatara 10-4-19-3, Mavuta 6-0-27-0, Raza 12-2-35-3, W Masakadza 8-2-21-0, Williams 4-0-5-1

Zimbabwe 2nd Innings

*H Masakadza not out 1

B Chari not out 0

Total (no wicket; 2 overs) 1

To bat: B Taylor, S Williams, S Raza, P Moor, †R Chakabva, B Mavuta, W Masakadza, K Jarvis, T Chatara

Bowling: Taijul 1-0-1-0, Nazmul 1-1-0-0

Umpires: Rod Tucker (Australia) and Richard Kettleborough (England). TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka). Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

