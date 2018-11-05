England plot to ruin Herath farewell

GALLE, Sri Lanka: Many a visiting team have succumbed to the trial by spin in Sri Lanka and Joe Root’s England will have to step up their game against the turning ball to escape that fate in the Test series beginning at Galle on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Sri Lanka have never shied away from milking their home advantage and the team, who have lost only one of their past six Test series at home, are unlikely to do anything different against an unsettled England.

Leading Sri Lanka’s charge, for one last time, will be Rangana Herath, who ends his illustrious career at the same Galle where he made his Test debut 19 years ago.Herath has carried Sri Lanka’s spin burden on his shoulders since Muttiah Muralitharan’s exit but the left-arm spinner has decided he cannot carry on.

He will retire after his 93rd Test, having already established himself as the most successful left-arm spinner in Test history with 430 scalps.Sri Lankan cricket of late has been a microcosm of the politically riven country, and Dinesh Chandimal’s team will have to find ways to focus on the game amid turmoil off-field.

In comparison, England’s problem is to identify the best combination, especially the selections of their number three and wicketkeeper.With Keaton Jennings set to open with the uncapped Rory Burns, Joe Denly was primed for the number three slot, but the 32-year-old’s struggle in the warm-up matches has jeopardised his Test debut. With wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow recovering from an ankle injury, Jos Buttler is set to play but it could be purely as a batsman, with Ben Foakes donning the keeper’s gloves.