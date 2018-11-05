Tamils seek to end SL crisis

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s main Tamil party on Sunday urged the president to reconvene parliament and end a worsening political crisis, as the minority ethnic community emerge as kingmakers in the power struggle.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) could tip the balance should parliament be recalled this week to decide between two rivals claiming the lawful right to head Sri Lanka’s government.

The nation of 21-million has been gripped by constitutional turmoil since President Maithripala Sirisena sacked his former ally, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and his cabinet on October 26.