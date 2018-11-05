DPRK slams sex abuse report

SEOUL: North Korea on Sunday slammed a report by Human Rights Watch which said sexual abuse of women was rampant in the isolated nation. In its report released on Thursday, the US-based rights group said North Korean police and other officials prey on women with near-total impunity. HRW drew on interviews with more than 50 North Korean escapees to chronicle gruesome details of rape and other abuses perpetrated by security officers such as border guards, but also civilian officials.