Anti-encroachment drive continues

Rawalpindi : Punjab Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez declared a full-fledged campaign against encroachment and encroachment mafia, saying the influential people would be brought to book.

He expressed these views during his visit to Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC) premises.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that government would fulfil all promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.

He said effective mechanism would be introduced to eliminate the curse of corruption.

The provincial minister categorically said the government was determined to curb the menace of corruption in the province and every penny of public would be safeguarded and the public money would be spent transparently for welfare of the public.