Mon November 05, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
November 5, 2018

‘Legislation needed to improve drinking water quality’

Islamabad : Strong legislative initiatives in the form of Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act are required to be improved and enforced for coping with the alarming situation of drinking water quality in the country to save the citizens from various health risks.

Chairman Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr Muhammad Aslam Tahir said this in an interview with this agency.

Dr Aslam said the major issue being faced by the country was microbial contamination which could be resolved through Chlorination process -- the most suitable water decontamination technology as compared to others like ultra-Filtration, UV Disinfection and Ozonation.

He said the history of water treatment technologies other than chlorination installed in the country were not proved as satisfactory due to sustainability, operation and maintenance challenges.

