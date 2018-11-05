Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Lahore

MQ
Muhammad Qasim
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Variation in temperature may cause complications

Rawalpindi: The setting in of winter in this region of the country may cause a number of mild to moderate health threats among healthy people but serious complications among chronic patients including those suffering from heart diseases, hypertension, high blood pressure and other chronic ailments if they do not take extra care.

Health experts say that a great variation in temperature between day and night puts population at greater risk of health hazards particularly those who have to spend time outside homes and offices late at night or early in the morning. Almost all public sector healthcare facilities along with private hospitals in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have started receiving burden of patients with seasonal ailments after fall in mercury and according to experts it is so mainly because majority of people do not use warm clothing properly at the time of setting in of winter. It is time for individuals to take serious preventive measures to safeguard themselves and their children from health threats that may be in the form of upper or lower respiratory tract infections or serious complications in case of chronic patients, said Additional Medical Superintendent at Holy Family Hospital Dr. Tariq Masood Niazi while talking to ‘The News’.

The sudden fall in temperature in the night and early in the morning is not the culprit instead the incidences of colds, sore throat, cough, flu and asthmatic problems in adults and upper and lower respiratory tract infections including pneumonia among children are because of lack of awareness among public on how to avoid seasonal ailments, he said.

It is important that every year in November and December, the respiratory tract infections take shape of epidemic in the region. A number of patients suffering from heart diseases, hypertension, high blood pressure and other chronic ailments have to face complications due to bad affects of cold weather as they do not take fall in temperature seriously, said Dr. Sohail Tariq, a medical specialist.

He like many other health experts believes that in winter, vasoconstriction, the narrowing of the blood vessels resulting from contraction of the muscular wall of the vessels may cause complications for patients with coronary heart disease. Such patients should not come out of homes early in the morning or late at night with uncovered nose, he said. Sharp fall in temperature particularly at night and in the morning may cause body pains among people who do not use warm clothing, said Deputy Director at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?