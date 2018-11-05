Cold wave grips City

LAHORE: Cold wave has finally taken over the provincial capital as minimum temperature has dropped down to 11.8°C here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that dry continental weather is prevailing in most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. They said that on Sunday mainly dry weather was reported in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Sialkot 05mm, Gujrat 01mm, Skardu and Bagrote 02mm while snowfall was witnessed in Malam Jabba (01 inch). Sunday’s minimum temperature was reported in Kalam where mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature was 19°C, minimum was 11.8°C and humidity level was 71 percent.