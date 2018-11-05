‘Law dept to finalise LG draft’

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that new Local Government system draft is now with Law Department to give it final shape while after this it would be tabled in Punjab Assembly for legislation.

He disclosed this while talking to the people here in his political office. He elaborated that after the approval by prime minister, work on LG draft is rapidly underway which would strengthen financially and administratively the new members of this system.

He told that election of mayor would be direct and on party basis while tehsil and city governments would be established as early as possible. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the previous government deliberately kept the LG representatives toothless so that each and every penny could be at the disposal of so-called Khadam-e-Aalaa but now altogether changes would be brought in the lines of the developed countries.

He lauded the achievements made through the tour of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China and said that after KSA and UAE positive response from China would be a milestone for the real progress and prosperity of Pakistan and especially in this crucial time it would be a big sigh of relief to complete big projects, including economic corridor.

He added that some certain forces are frightened of the achievements of the present government and are plotting to foil the endeavours of the PTI leadership. The senior minister said that people’s problems are being solved on priority basis.

He said that unemployment is major issue of youths and the government would take special measures to increase job opportunities. He said that in different departments there are big hurdles for public to get access to the authorities concerned. He said the previous government had ruined the basic structure and corruption destroyed the public sector system.