November 05, 2018
Agencies
November 5, 2018

Bahrain opposition chief gets life in jail

DUBAI: Bahrain’s appeals court sentenced the head of the country's opposition leader to jail for life Sunday over charges of spying, a judicial source said.

Sheikh Ali Salman, who headed the Al-Wefaq movement, had been acquitted by the high criminal court in June, a verdict the public prosecution appealed. The latest ruling on Sunday can also be appealed. Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, severed all ties with Qatar in 2017, banning their citizens from travel to or communication with the emirate.

Salman is currently serving a four-year sentence in a separate case — "inciting hatred" in the kingdom. In November, Salman and two other members of Al-Wefaq were charged with working for Qatari intelligence with the aim of overthrowing the Bahraini government. King Hamad has announced parliamentary elections on November 24 in Bahrain. Members of dissolved opposition parties, including Al-Wefaq and the secular Al-Waad group, are banned from running.

The Gulf state has been hit by waves of unrest since 2011 when security forces crushed protests demanding a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister. Opposition movements have been outlawed and hundreds of dissidents have been imprisoned — with many stripped of their nationality.

Bahrain last year ratified a constitutional amendment granting military courts the authority to try civilians charged with terrorism, a term that is loosely defined by the Bahraini penal code.

In June, the kingdom amended its law on political rights, prohibiting "leaders and members of political associations dissolved for violating the kingdom's constitution or its laws" from running in legislative elections. The United Nations and rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have criticised the Bahraini monarchy over its treatment of protesters. Amnesty and HRW categorise Salman and other jailed opposition leaders prisoners of conscience.

