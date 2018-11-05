Aasia Bibi’s spouse appeals to Trump for asylum

ISLAMABAD: The husband of Christian woman Aasia Bibi who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a blasphemy case for want of evidence has appealed to the US President Donald Trump for asylum, citing threat to his family members´ lives.

Ashiq Masih also appealed to the United Kingdom and Canada for assistance. "I am requesting the President of the United States Donald Trump to help us exit from Pakistan," Masih said in a video recorded by the British Pakistani Christian Association and seen by the Reuters. "I also request the prime minister of the United Kingdom to help us; I also request the prime minister of Canada," he said.

He also asked for help on behalf of his brother Joseph Nadeem who has assisted with Bibi´s case. The US Embassy and British and Canadian High Commissions in Islamabad did not immediately respond to his request. On Saturday, Bibi´s lawyer Saiful Mulook told Reuters that he had left Pakistan to save his life from the angry mob and because of fears for the safety of his family.