‘Strong legislation needed to cope with drinking water quality’

Islamabad: Strong legislative initiatives in the form of Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act are required to be improved and enforced for coping with the alarming situation of drinking water quality in the country to save the citizens from various health risks.

Chairman Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr Muhammad Aslam Tahir said this in an interview with this agency.

Dr Aslam said the major issue being faced by the country was microbial contamination which could be resolved through Chlorination process -- the most suitable water decontamination technology as compared to others like ultra-Filtration, UV Disinfection and Ozonation.

He said the history of water treatment technologies other than chlorination installed in the country were not proved as satisfactory due to sustainability, operation and maintenance challenges.

Dr Aslam said PCRWR in its study `Water Quality Status of Urban Areas of Pakistan’, 2015 covering 25 major cities revealed that only 31 per cent samples were found to be safe for drinking purpose.

Another study of the council on `Water Quality of Rural areas of Pakistan’, covering 24 districts, 14,000 selected water sources monitored out of which only 18 per cent were found to be safe for human consumption.

Dr Aslam disclosed that Assessment Survey of Water Supply Schemes under the project `Provision of Safe Drinking Water’, covering 95 districts across the country, declared only 16 per cent water supply schemes were providing safe drinking water to the citizens.

The major contaminants, he said, found were bacterial, arsenic, nitrate and fluoride which have adverse effects on health of citizens due to prevalence of cholera, diarrhea, typhoid, hepatitis A and E, caused by microbiological contaminants; cancer, diabetes, kidney diseases, hypertension, heart disease, black foot disease caused by excessive arsenic; dental diseases like skeletal and crippling fluorosis caused by excessive fluoride, baby blue syndrome, bladder cancer, goiter, birth defects and diabetes caused by nitrate level higher than World Health Organization standards.

He said water related diseases cause annual income loss of Rs25-58 billion that is approximately 0.6 to 1.44 per cent of GDP of the country, according to the reports. While water, sanitation and hygiene related diseases cost Pakistan’s economy about Rs112 billion per year.

He warned that if the current trend of outbreaks of waterborne diseases will continue to exist in absence of strong water quality initiatives, the alarming water quality situation will be intensified in the next fifteen years.

PCRWR chairman revealed that his council has submitted a detailed report titled “Safe Drinking Water Quality and Cost Effective Technologies” to the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Azam Khan Swati mentioning different solutions in light of the prevailing drinking water situation in the country.

This report has suggested adoption of chlorination system for disinfection of microbial contamination and use of filtration technologies including slow/rapid sand filtration, membrane filtrations and stainless steel auto-filtration system in combination with chlorination for removal of turbidity and bacterial contamination.

Dr Aslam said the report has also suggested consideration of specific Ion-Exchange and other appropriate technologies for removal of excessive Arsenic, Nitrate or Flouride in case only where no alternate source of drinking water is available while Reverse osmosis System only be used for the treatment of brackish/sea water.

He said the federal minister has written letters to the chief secretaries of all the provinces based on the suggestions of this report and urged them to devise strategies for implementing these in their respective provinces.