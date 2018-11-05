PPP office-bearer appointed

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed Syed Hassan Murtaza as the secretary information of the party for central Punjab. Syed Hassan Murtaza, who has also returned to Punjab Assembly for third time, is also serving as the parliamentary leader of PPP in PA. He hails from Chiniot and is the only PPP elected member from the central Punjab region. Before Hassan Murtaza, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokher, a human rights advocate and son of former NA Deputy Speaker Haji Nawaz Khokher, was head of PPP Central Punjab Information Wing.