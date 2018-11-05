Tableeghi Ijtema concludes

LAHORE: The first phase of three-day Tableeghi Ijtema concluded at Raiwind on Sunday with special prayers for the prosperity and solidarity of the country and the Muslims. Thousands of people from across the country attended the annual moot. Special security arrangements were made by the law enforcement agencies to avert any eventuality. While the police were manning entry and exits points of the venue besides a security cover all around it, the internal security and administration were handled by volunteers. Two SPs, six DSPs, 15 inspectors, and over 1,000 cops performed duty and ensured the safe departure of the participants.