Boy killed, five of a family injured as car overturns

BAHAWALPUR: A nine-year-old boy killed and five others of a family were critically injured when their car was overturned after the tire burst near Adda Chak-47 on Hasil Pur-Bahawalnagar Road. The injured were immediately rushed to THQ Chishtian. Later, two most critically injured were referred to Bhawal Victoria Hospital.
