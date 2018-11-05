Senate chairman condoles death of ECP secretary’s brother

GUJRANWALA: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday arrived here and condoled with ECP Secretary Babar Fateh Yaqoob over the death of his brother. He visited the house of the ECP secretary at Jai Singh village, Noshera Virkan tehsil, and offered Fateha for Musadiq Yaqoob. Khalid Fateh Yaqoob, Dr Amir Ali Hussain, Tassadaq Khan and other family members were present.