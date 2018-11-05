Mon November 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2018

Country to attain new heights under Imran’s leadership: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government will surely pull country out of crises and Pakistan will regain its lost destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a handout issued on Sunday, he expressed these views while talking to different delegations which called on him at Chief Minister’s Office. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the only agenda of the PTI government is prosperity of the people of Pakistan and our government is moving ahead with the commitment of country's economic stability.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is working day and night keeping the interests of country and nation at most priority. He said that our steps are positive headway towards the bright and prosperous future of the people and the dream of happiness will be fulfilled soon InshaAllah.

He went on to say that PM Imran Khan will never disappoint people and will come up to their expectations. said that every one of us has to play our proactive role in the development of the country and we will utilise the all-out energy to make New Pakistan prosperous and developed.

He said that the provision of basic facilities to the people and the immediate solution to their problems is the priority of the government. “We are successfully heading towards the completion of 100-day agenda of the PM, he shared and added that after successful completion of 100-day agenda, people will soon feel positive change in Pakistan” said Buzdar.

The CM said that setting up a rule of transparency and law is a mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and we will not leave any stone unturned to safeguard the interests of public and for their better future. He claimed that concrete steps had been taken for the welfare of the people in the short period of time.

We are working vigorously to resolve people’s issues according to their expectations and as per vision of our leader. The CM listened to the problems of people on this occasion and issued orders on the spot for their solution.

