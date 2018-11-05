Two-kanal state land retrieved in Khanewal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHANEWAL: The district government Sunday retrieved over two-kanal state land worth Rs30 million during the clean and green Punjab operation in the district. The anti-encroachment squad launched an operation in Khanewal city and suburban areas. The team also issued warnings to various other people to vacate the state land on their own otherwise strict action would be taken against them.
KHANEWAL: The district government Sunday retrieved over two-kanal state land worth Rs30 million during the clean and green Punjab operation in the district. The anti-encroachment squad launched an operation in Khanewal city and suburban areas. The team also issued warnings to various other people to vacate the state land on their own otherwise strict action would be taken against them.
Comments