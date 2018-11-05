Farmers advised for better care of crops during smog

MULTAN: Punjab agriculture department has advised the farmers to take special care of crops, orchards and vegetable fields during smog.

During smog, dust particles affect growth of crops as the dust make layer at leaves. The leaves are of vital importance because they helped in preparing food of plants by photosynthesis.

Agriculture information assistant director Naveed Asmat urged the peasants to ensure spray of water on crops, orchard and vegetable leaves once a week. About cotton picking, he advised the farmers to pick cotton in absence of moisture.

When the cotton leaves are dried, the picking should be managed. Similarly, the wet cotton should not be stored in godowns rather be placed in dry and shiny places.