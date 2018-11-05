Wild boars maul two boys in South Waziristan

WANA: Two brothers, aged between 10 and 12, were severely mauled by wild pigs in Kaniguram in South Waziristan tribal district on Sunday.

Both, grandchildren of Gulma Khan, were shifted for emergency treatment at the category D hospital in Tanak Nara. One of the brothers is in critical condition, sources said. According to local elders, local people are helpless in the face of the attacks as they are not permitted to keep guns due to security situation in the region.

Malik Irfanuddin Barki said that the victim’s grandfather is very poor and cannot afford their treatment. He added that their injuries can become septic and life threatening due to lack of treatment. He appealed to the governor, chief minister and other officials concerned to provide free treatment to the injured, aged between 10 and 12.