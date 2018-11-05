Not a hoax

The irreversible effects of climate change are being witnessed by all countries. If we want to make our planet pollution free and leave a better environment for our children, we must join hands to lessen fossil fuel emission and reduce greenhouse gases. During winter, Pakistan witnesses the worst smog. This calls for the immediate action of the higher authorities for controlling air pollution.

Steps like the closure of kilns, not burning the remains of crop and disposing of industrial waste in a sensible manner can reduce air pollution. Tree plantation campaigns should be initiated across the country. The depletion of the ozone layer has also contributed significantly towards global warming. This has resulted in the melting of glaciers at a rapid pace. The country has to take adequate steps to tackle this problem as well. Climate change is a global problem and all countries should take action to tackle it in an efficient manner.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt