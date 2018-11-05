Expensive meals

This refers to the news report which has been making rounds on social media since last week. An English newspaper reported that a senior PPP leader has criticised President Dr Arif Alvi for spending Rs5 million on breakfast for him and his family during his official visit to Gilgit-Baltistan. If this is true, it nullifies Imran Khan-led PTI’s claim of implementing austerity measures in the country. If our rulers have breakfast at such incredibly high prices, what will be the cost of their other expenses? It is appalling that in a country which is in the dire need of bailout packages the ruling elite live an ostentatious life.

If the PTI-led government is determined to keep Pakistan out of the financial crisis, it should take steps to bring the house in order. We don’t need foreign aid on strict conditions so that the money can be spent on expensive meals. Imran Khan has repeatedly said that he will create a Medina welfare state for the Pakistani people. If he really wants to do so, he should take notice of such lavish spending.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai