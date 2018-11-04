Media houses attack case: Farooq Sattar, other MQM-P leaders indicted

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday indicted Muattahida Qaumi Movemnet-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Qamar Mansoor and others in the case pertaining to an attack on media houses.An ATC in Karachi heard two cases regarding the attack and ransacking of media houses on August 22, 2016.

During the hearing, Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Qamar Mansoor and others appeared before the court. The court indicted the MQM-P leaders, however, they rejected the charges against them.

Further, the court issued notices to the investigation officer and witnesses to appear on the next hearing. A case was earlier registered against the suspects for the attack on the media houses. The court has declared MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Haider Abbas Rizvi and Salman Mujahid as absconding in the case.