Two soldiers injured in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers of the security forces were injured in a blast in Dattakhel area near the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, sources said.
The sources said the injured soldiers identified as Sepoy Farman and Sepoy Faisal were taken to the camp hospital in Dattakhel.
