Air Marshal Zaheer appointed as Vice Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has appointed Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in November 1984. He is a qualified flying instructor. During his outstanding career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, an Operational Air Base and PAF Academy, Risalpur.

In his staff appointments, he has served as deputy director operations (F-16) and chief project director (CPD) Falcon. He has also served as air attaché to France.

Presently, he is serving at Air Headquarters as deputy chief of air staff (Administration). He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, National Defence University and General Staff College, Germany. He holds a Master’s degree in War Studies. He is a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).