Three held for ‘corruption’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested three accused for corruption.
TheAnti-Corruption Establishment arrested accused Khalid, Arshad and UC 44 secretary Liaqat for tampering with documents of Ghulam Rasool. Further investigtion is under way.
MURDER OF SAMIUL HAQ CONDEMNED: PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Khan Manika has condemned the murder of JUI chief Maulana Samiul Haq at Rawalpindi. In a statement, he said that the government had failed in maintaining law and order situation.
KILN OWNER HELD: Police on Saturday arrested a kiln owner for making substandard bricks at his kiln. The police raided a kiln at Chak 50-EB and arrested its owner Shahbaz. The police have registered a case and started investigation.
PAKPATTAN: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested three accused for corruption.
TheAnti-Corruption Establishment arrested accused Khalid, Arshad and UC 44 secretary Liaqat for tampering with documents of Ghulam Rasool. Further investigtion is under way.
MURDER OF SAMIUL HAQ CONDEMNED: PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Khan Manika has condemned the murder of JUI chief Maulana Samiul Haq at Rawalpindi. In a statement, he said that the government had failed in maintaining law and order situation.
KILN OWNER HELD: Police on Saturday arrested a kiln owner for making substandard bricks at his kiln. The police raided a kiln at Chak 50-EB and arrested its owner Shahbaz. The police have registered a case and started investigation.
Comments