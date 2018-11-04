Three held for ‘corruption’

PAKPATTAN: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Saturday arrested three accused for corruption.

TheAnti-Corruption Establishment arrested accused Khalid, Arshad and UC 44 secretary Liaqat for tampering with documents of Ghulam Rasool. Further investigtion is under way.

MURDER OF SAMIUL HAQ CONDEMNED: PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Khan Manika has condemned the murder of JUI chief Maulana Samiul Haq at Rawalpindi. In a statement, he said that the government had failed in maintaining law and order situation.

KILN OWNER HELD: Police on Saturday arrested a kiln owner for making substandard bricks at his kiln. The police raided a kiln at Chak 50-EB and arrested its owner Shahbaz. The police have registered a case and started investigation.