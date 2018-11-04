Funds shortage: NMHU releases 19 days’ salary to physicians, postgraduate trainees

MULTAN: The Nishtar Medical Health University administration has released salary of house physicians and postgraduate trainees for 19 days of the month of October owing to funds shortage. The Pakistan Medical Association flayed the step of the administration and urged the government to release funds for the

Nishtar Medical Health University. A PMA delegation led by its president Prof Dr Masudur Rauf Haraj Saturday met with Nishtar Medical Health University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pahsa and urged him to resolve the salary issue. Reportedly, Nishtar Medical Health University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pahsa assured the delegation that

remaining salary would be released on the availability of funds from the government. The Nishtar Medical Health University administration informed the physicians and trainees in a notice that the remaining salary would be released after the availability of funds.