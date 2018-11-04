Recounting of PP-123 ballot papers from tomorrow

TOBA TEK SINGH: On the order of the Supreme Court, recounting of ballot papers of PP-123 will start in the district and sessions courts from tomorrow.

Pirmahal PP-123 Returning Officer Shahwar Amin Wahga informed that both PML-N MPA Pir Qutab Ali Baba and defeated PTI candidate Sonia Ali Raza to nominate two election agents each to represent them during the recounting of the ballot papers.

DC LEAVES FOR KOREA TO ATTEND COURSE: DC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad has been nominated by the government to attend a 14-day training course on capacity enhancement programme of mine hazard management for sustainable development to be held at Wonju, Korea, from Nov 4 to 17. He is the only DC named by the government from Pakistan. Meanwhile, Ahmed left for Korea for attending the course. In his absence, ADC (Revenue) Rizwan Mehmood Chohan will be the acting DC.