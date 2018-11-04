Seven arrested

OKARA: Police Saturday arrested seven bootleggers.

A-Division police arrested accused Iftilkhar Hussain of 28/GD with 12 litre liquor and accused Asif Ali Malik of Naiabadi with 10 litre liquor. The B-Division police arrested accused Babar of Ghafoor Colony with 10 litre liquor. The Sadr Okara police arrested accused Hasnain and Usman with 20 litre liquor. The Shahbore police detained accused M Ahmad of 43/4L with 25 litre liquor. City Renala Khurd police arrested accused Abid Ali of 21/2L with 19 litre liquor.