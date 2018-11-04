Two die in road accidents

GUJRANWALA: Two people died in separate road accidents at Kamoke and Wazirabad on Saturday.

Hafiz Attique was heading towards home when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him. As a result, he received injuries and died on the way to hospital.

Four-year-old Rida was moving in an auto-rickshaw with her mother when she fell down and died on the spot.

GCCI team visit central jail: Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) president Asim Anees along with other office-bearers visited the central jail Gujranwala on Saturday.

Jail superintendent Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar briefed the GCCI delegation on facilities and training courses for the prisoners in the jail. He said the jail administration was striving to provide technical training to the prisoners to make them an effective member of society.

Asim assured the jail superintendent of extending full support in imparting technical skills to the prisoners so that they would be offered jobs in the industries from the GCCI platform.

MAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide on Saturday. Abul Hassan, 45, of Mohallah Gujran committed suicide over a domestic issue. Meanwhile, Munaza Bibi, 17, of Hafizabad Road exchanged harsh words with her parents and swallowed poisonous pills and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.