November 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

Sub-committees formed to identify, retrieve state lands from grabbers

FAISALABAD: The district administration has decided to constitute tehsil sub-committees to identify and retrieve occupied state lands from the land grabbers.

It was decided during the District Anti-Encroachment Committee meeting held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar here on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, parliamentarians Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Malik Umar Farooq, Faizullah Kamoka, Ch Asim Nazir, Firdous Rai, Latif Nazar, Mian Waris Aziz, Shakil Shahid and FDA Chairman Dr Asad Moazzam. While reviewing the progress of the anti-encroachment drive, the DC said that the retrieval of state land from the grabbers was the top priority under the government’s guideline and encroachments would also be removed from the main roads, greenbelts and walk ways.

He cleared that the economic activities and residences of poor persons would not be affected from this drive. He asked the ACs to provide complete and entire details of the encroached and grabbed state lands in the district. He warned that if the information was received about any occupied state land from other sources, strict action would be taken against the concerned RO and other staff. The deputy commissioner directed for achieving 100pc target of the operation against the land mafia. The parliamentarians gave some suggestions and said the action would also be taken against the concerned staff on their failure to protect the state land from the grabbers.

SECP launches one window service: Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Saturday launched its one window service at its local office to provide maximum facilities to investors and traders under Limited Liability Act 2017 (LLA). In this regard SECP Acting Registrar Asghar Baig called on Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain at his office and briefed him about salient features of the LLA. He said earlier the local office was providing facility of registration to only private and public limited companies while under the new act, companies constituted on partnership basis could also be registered. He said the act would not only facilitate new investors but also streamline the procedure of registration of firms. He said as most of the people were unaware of the facility so intended to organise a seminar to highlight the importance of the facility. Syed Zia appreciated the new steps taken by the government and demanded the facility for the sales tax registration at this one window service.

Baig said there were some complications in this process and in near future the SECP would be in a position to provide the facility of sales tax registration as well. Senior Vice President Mian Tanveer Ahmed and Vice President Engineer Ihtesham Javaid were also present on the occasion.

FOUR HELD: The FIA Cyber Crime team on Saturday arrested four members of a gang involved in online banking thefts in Faisalabad.

The FIA arrested Basit, Majid, Aqib and Yousaf for posing themselves as security officials, getting information from some account holders of various banks on phone, and later withdrawal of cash through online banking. The accused had recently withdrawn Rs 125,000 from the bank account of Waqar Ahmad of Faisalabad.

