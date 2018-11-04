DSPs transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi issued orders of transfer and posting of 143 DSPs with immediate effect on Saturday. A notification has been issued in this regard. The DSPs include Nasrullah Khan, Asif Rasheed, Nasir Ali Saqib, Mansoor Alam, Muhammad Ajmal, M Ziaul Haq, Yousaf Haroon and Humayun Iftikhar. By Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi issued orders of transfer and posting of 143 DSPs with immediate effect on Saturday. A notification has been issued in this regard. The DSPs include Nasrullah Khan, Asif Rasheed, Nasir Ali Saqib, Mansoor Alam, Muhammad Ajmal, M Ziaul Haq, Yousaf Haroon and Humayun Iftikhar. By Our Correspondent
Comments