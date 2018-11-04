DSPs transferred

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi issued orders of transfer and posting of 143 DSPs with immediate effect on Saturday. A notification has been issued in this regard. The DSPs include Nasrullah Khan, Asif Rasheed, Nasir Ali Saqib, Mansoor Alam, Muhammad Ajmal, M Ziaul Haq, Yousaf Haroon and Humayun Iftikhar. By Our Correspondent