Sun November 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

Evening family court starts work in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Anwaarul Haq has launched the pilot project of setting up evening courts to hear cases related to family matters and child custody.

The purpose of setting up the evening court is to keep away the children from the daytime courts’ atmosphere in the day where handcuffed criminals along with police officials are normally seen leaving or entering the court rooms.

The pilot project has been initiated from Lahore and the evening court will work from 2pm to 7pm. It is stated in the notification that it is the project will be extended to all districts of the province if required for expeditious decision of family cases under the West Pakistan Family Courts Act 1964 and the Guardians & Wards Act 1890, to secure the welfare of the minors as well as to protect the best interest of litigant public.

The CJ LHC took the decision to set up a court for hearing family and child custody related cases and provided the litigants and children with a secure atmosphere so that they could feel better in evening hours rather than the time when courts were overcrowded.

