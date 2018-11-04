Govt, TLP disagree on agreement

LAHORE: Federal Minster for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri has said that only higher courts can order for putting the names of those people on the exit control list (ECL) who are involved in cases or review petitions.

He said that according to the legal procedure, Aasia Bibi’s name could be placed on the ECL only on the court orders, and the Interior ministry could not take any decision on its own in this regard. However, the government would extend maximum cooperation in this regard.

He was speaking as a guest in Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan with Talat Hussain”. He said the government would make every effort to implement the agreement, reached with Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). He said it was agreed that those detained in the police stations would be released immediately, but those who had been sent to jails after registration of FIRs would be set free on the court orders.

On the other hand, TLP leader Farooqul Hasan Qadri expressed sorrow that the government was avoiding fulfilment of its commitment made in the agreement. He said the government had agreed to put Aasia’s name on the ECL and quash all cases registered against the protestors, but the minister was now giving a new version. He asked the minister to implement the agreement in letter and spirit. He said the government must order for putting Aasia Bibi’s name on the ECL. He said if the government violated the agreement, the country’s roads could be blocked again. He said neither TLP people have any foreign agenda nor their children study and live abroad.

He said it was against the status of the ministers to back out from their commitments and agreements. He said the previous government meted out step-motherly treatment to the TLP. If the incumbent rulers also did the same thing to the Tehrik, its end would not be different from the previous one. He said it is clear to all that the TLP never came out for personal interests, but for the honour of Holy Prophet (SAW).

Anchorperson Fahad Hussain said government-TLP agreement was vague and a number of conflicting interpretations could be made of its postulates. He said the agreement showed as if the government tried to save its skin. He said it is possible that it was deliberately left vague for the sake of going back on it. He said if both the parties would make their own kinds of interpretations, then it would lead to a new crisis. He said that review petition was solely under court’s jurisdiction and the government could not make any commitment in this regard. He said the government had saved itself and put the judiciary and demonstrators face-to-face. He asked if the decision on review petition was not favourable, the government could place the onus of the crisis on the judiciary.

