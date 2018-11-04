Shahbaz’ bail plea rejection: Review petition filed with LHC

LAHORE: A review petition was filed with the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday against a decision to reject Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s bail plea.

Advocate AK Dogar filed the review petition in which the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have been made respondents.

The petition states that the LHC’s decision to declare an appeal against Shahbaz’ arrest “non-maintainable” is “unlawful”. “If an investigation is going on against someone, he cannot be arrested,” the petition said.

Further, the petition reads, “The arrest of the suspect by NAB before the inquiry was completed and any crime was proved is against the Constitution.”

“Thus, the court should review its decision, approve the plea and grant bail,” the petition added. The leader of the opposition in National Assembly was arrested by NAB on October 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.