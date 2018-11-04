Senate session to take up opposition’s agenda on 6th

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday summoned a requisitioned session Tuesday (November 6) to take up joint opposition’s agenda, which includes seeking details from the government of the obtained financial packages from foreign sources and the government’s decision to mediate on Yemen conflict.

The Senate will meet at the Parliament House at 2:30pm after the joint opposition Monday last filed a requisition application for the Senate session to discuss mainly three items, including obtaining of loans from foreign sources and the government’s possible intervention to broker peace in the war-ravaged Yemen.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the on-going session of the National Assembly offered cooperation to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government on key national issues. It is to be seen, how will the Opposition, particularly these two parties in the Senate conduct themselves in the upcoming session of the Senate.

It is understood that apart from the issues listed on the agenda, the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China, will also be raised in the House. The requisition application carried signatures of as many as 45 senators, including those belonging to PPP and PML-N. PPP Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman had filed the requisition application in the Senate Secretariat.

The agenda listed on the application pertains to the terms of current loans, obtained, or being obtained, debt or bonds raised, from foreign sources and multilateral lenders, including all facilities and contingent liabilities being incurred by the government in the name of the Federation of Pakistan.

“Given the questions that have arisen from multiple sources on the state of the country’s public finances, and the record of irresponsible unilateralism on raising foreign debt, it is incumbent that the Parliament be taken into confidence on all such matters forthwith,” it says.

Joint Opposition also wanted to discuss the matter of Pakistan’s possible intervention in the conflict in the Middle East, especially the purported brokering of peace in the war in Yemen, as suggested at the highest levels by this government.

Meanwhile, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, former Chairman Senate said, “it is unfortunate that the state of Pakistan is captive to warlords and the constitution and laws are molded to their convenience.

The Quaid must be turning in his grave to see judges of the superior judiciary being intimidated for acting in accordance with law and the state failing to act against the intimidators, or when the military is called to revolt and rebel-rousers are appeased”.