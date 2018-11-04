Man who robbed Amal’s family indicted

KARACHI: The accused, who robbed Amal Umer’s family and fled the scene on the day she was shot dead, was indicted in two cases on Saturday.

Amal, 10, who was travelling, along with her parents in their car, died after she was hit by a bullet fired by a policeman in Karachi’s Defence locality on August 13 during an alleged police encounter with suspected robbers.

As per a police report, the accused, Khalid, along with his accomplice, was robbing people when a policeman fired at him and one of the stray bullets hit Amal. The police claimed to have arrested Khalid on September 25 during an encounter carried out by personnel of Artillery Maidan Police Station.

A court in Karachi heard the cases against Khalid pertaining to theft and the murder of 10-year-old Amal during the shootout. During the hearing, the court indicted Khalid. However, he refused the charges against him.

Adjourning the hearing till November 12, the court issued notices to the investigation officer and witnesses to appear for the next hearing.