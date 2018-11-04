Sun November 04, 2018
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Five-point pact ends dharna

Five-point pact ends dharna
Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today

Fakhr-e-Alam to become first Pakistani to circumnavigate globe as #MissionParwaaz ends today
Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today

Maulana Sami ul Haq's assassination: Initial report submitted, funeral today
Maulana Samiul Haq slain

Maulana Samiul Haq slain
Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life

Asia Bibi´s lawyer leaves Pakistan citing threats to his life
Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

Six Pakistani banks disable Debit Card for international ATM cash withdrawal

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility

'Naya Pakistan Housing Program': NADRA to launch online form submission facility
With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart

With eye on aid, PM Imran Khan meets Chinese counterpart
Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2018

Share

9 street criminals held in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers announced on Saturday 22 suspected criminals had been arrested in targeted operations across Karachi.

Shahzad alias Kara, Daud and Shahnawaz alias Adil were caught during raids in Taimuria and Saeedabad. They were said to be associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and allegedly involved in several robberies and street crime cases, according to a Rangers spokesperson.

During a raid in the Kalri area of Lyari, Shoaib alias Cheepa, who belongs to the Lyari gang war and is said to be involved in drug peddling, was apprehended.

During raids in Hyderi Market and Madina Colony, nine men were arrested for their involvement in robberies, street crime and drug peddling cases. They were identified as Mohammad Altaf alias Don, Aftab Ahmed, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Ali alias Tootla, Amir, Mohammad Saleem, Asadullah, Mohammad Zeeshan Khan and Anwar Zeb.

The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized weapons and narcotics and recovered looted valuables. The suspects were handed over to police for legal action.

Paramilitary soldiers conducted a joint raid with police in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Bilawal Goth and arrested two men identified as Fida Hussain and Abdul Qadeer. During initial interrogation, they admitted their involvement in over 80 street crime cases in different parts of the city, including Bahadurabad, Sharifabad, Chandni Chowk and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The suspects were arrested with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage where Abdul Qadeer was seen looting a shop in Bahadurabad on October 22. The owner of the shop also identified the suspects.

Two suspects said to be involved in street crime and identified as Ovais and Babar were arrested by the Saudabad police. According to the police, the men were trying to flee after shooting a milk shop owner for offering resistance during a robbery bid. The police personnel busy in routine patrolling reached the site and arrested both the suspects after an exchange of fire.

Moreover, during raids in Taimuria and Eidgah five suspects were apprehended for being allegedly involved in various street crime cases. They were identified as Adil, Haroon Sajjan, Shahzad, Dawood and Altaf. Arms and ammunition were seized and looted valuables recovered from the suspects’ possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigations are underway.

Fakhr-e-Alam's #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance
Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Music maestro AR Rahman discloses his favourite film hero

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?