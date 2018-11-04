6 more ministers inducted in AJK cabinet

MUZAFFARABAD: Six more ministers inducted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet here on Saturday.

Newly appointed ministers including Chaudhry Shehzad Mehmood, Sardar Farooq Ahmad Tahir, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Raja Muhammad Sadique Khan, Dr Mustafa Bashir Abbasi and Ahmad Raza Qadri took oath of their offices here at President House.

President, Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan administered oath to them at a ceremony in the presidency which was attended by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and other senior officials.