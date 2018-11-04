tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Zahid Gul advocate, who passed away on Friday after protracted illness, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Jhanga village, Lundkhwar.
Zahid Gul, a prominent practicing lawyer, is survived by his widow and three daughters to mourn his death.
His qul and fateha khwani is being held at his residence in his native Jhanga village.
