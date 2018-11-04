IMSciences to start diploma in procurement

PESHAWAR: To ensure transparency in awarding contracts, services procurement and in purchases for all government departments, a diploma course is being launched soon.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Authority (KPPPA) Managing Director Masood Younas and IMSciences Director Dr Mohsin Khan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the main campus of the IMSciences here.

Besides others, KPPRA Director Dr Amanullah Khan, Director Muhammad Naeem Khan and Assistant Director Faisal Mohammad Irshad, IMSciences coordinator Azam Farooq, Dr Nauman and Dr Rafiq were also present on the occasion.

After the MoU signing ceremony, KPPRA MD Masood Younas said: “In today’s world, procurement is a subject.”

He said there was a dire need of implementation of procurement rules to ensure transparency in awarding government contracts, procuring services and purchasing goods for government departments. “But realistically speaking there is either no or less knowledge of procurement laws, rules and process,” he added.

To overcome this deficiency, he said, it has now been decided to start a diploma course in collaboration with IMSciences.